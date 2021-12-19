What channel Falcons vs. 49ers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Falcons got a big win over the Panthers to keep their fringe playoff chances alive, but this was always going to be a multi-year process under Arthur Smith. Matt Ryan looks like he could keep playing a high level once his skill players get back, while Atlanta’s defense is starting to round into form. After a rough start, the Falcons can close the season strong.

The 49ers got a massive overtime win over the Bengals last week, and will look to make it two straight victories. George Kittle’s return has boosted this offense, while Deebo Samuel has broken out this season. Jimmy Garoppolo continues to fend off rookie Trey Lance for the starting quarterback spot and San Francisco’s defense is getting healthier. This team could be dangerous if everything comes together by the end of the regular season.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Falcons vs. 49ers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: 49ers -410, Falcons +310