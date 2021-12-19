What channel Bengals vs. Broncos is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.

The Bengals have started to find their groove offensively but come into this pivotal AFC contest on a two-game losing streak. Cincinnati hopes to have Joe Mixon at 100 percent, while Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins look to keep their recent connection going. Cincinnati’s defense will have to step up after underwhelming efforts in the last two games.

The Broncos badly need this win with the AFC playoff picture so muddled. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams should be good to go for this one, but the key will be Denver’s defense. Can the Broncos contain Cincinnati’s skill players for the entire game?

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bengals vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Broncos -155, Bengals +135