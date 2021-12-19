What channel Jets vs. Dolphins is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Dolphins won the previous meeting against the Jets 24-17.

The Jets are just trying to get through the season without more injuries. The team has Corey Davis and Elijah Moore sidelined at the moment, with Zach Wilson and Michael Carter also dealing with injuries over the course of the season. The makings of a strong offensive trio is here, but New York won’t be competing for anything other than pride in this one.

The Dolphins looked lost heading into a Thursday night game against the Ravens. Since pulling off the upset win, Miami is back in playoff contention and has a light schedule to close out the year. Tua Tagovailoa won’t have Jaylen Waddle in this game due to COVID-19, but the rising quarterback has plenty of other weapons to carve up New York’s defense.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Jets vs. Dolphins

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Dolphins -435, Jets +330