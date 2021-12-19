What channel Titans vs. Steelers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Titans have been able to hold onto their playoff spot despite losing Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones for key stretches of the season. Henry is slated to potentially return for the playoffs, while Brown is a week away from coming back. Jones is back. Tennessee’s defense has stepped up of late, and will be a big facto in whether the Titans pull of a win here.

The Steelers nearly completed a 29-point comeback in the second half of their Week 14 game, but ultimately came up short. Ben Roethlisberger’s future continues to be a topic of conversation around the team, which could be a hinderance for its playoff hopes. Pittsburgh also has had some tough defensive lapses, which is uncommon for this team.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Titans vs. Steelers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Steelers -120, Titans +100