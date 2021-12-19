What channel Texans vs. Jaguars is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Texans will have to wait on Deshaun Watson’s future before deciding how the franchise moves forward. It’s been a lost season in Houston for a while now, but the Texans will want to grab another victory over the division opponent they smacked in Week 1.

The Jaguars have been a disaster as well, but at least they finally cut the cord on Urban Meyer. The players will likely want to prove they weren’t the reason for the team’s failure this season, so expect a fight from Jacksonville. There’s also the idea of wanting get some buzz going around Trevor Lawrence, who has not delivered on his potential so far.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texans vs. Jaguars

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Jaguars -220, Texans +180