What channel Saints vs. Buccaneers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

NBC will host Sunday’s Week 15 showdown against the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. This NFC South clash from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Saints have finally given the keys to the offense to Taysom Hill, who provides an added element with his legs. Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram should be back for New Orleans, who has had Tom Brady’s number during his time in Tampa. This Saints defense will be hoping for another big effort against the star quarterback.

It’s hard to lose to a team twice in one season, but Brady has struggled against the Saints since joining the Bucs. The quarterback will definitely be hoping to exact some revenge in this one. Tampa’s skill players are healthy and have been getting into a groove over the last few weeks. This team is starting to round into form as Super Bowl favorite, although the defense still needs to improve to reach last season’s peak levels.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Sports Live, NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Saints vs. Buccaneers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: Buccaneers -590, Saints +425