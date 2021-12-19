NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 16

Most teams in the NFL have been impacted by COVID-19, and the NFC East is among the most impacted. Washington and the Eagles were set to face off in Philadelphia on Sunday, but Washington COVID cases forced the NFL to push the game to Tuesday evening. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

On Sunday, the Cowboys handled their business against the Giants. Dallas won 21-6 to improve to 10-4. They can clinch the division with a WAS-PHI tie or a WAS loss and Dallas clinching the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Philly. Dallas can clinch a basic playoff berth with a Saints loss or tie or a 49ers loss, among other scenarios.

Notably, Dallas moved into a tie with Arizona in the overall NFC standings and holds the conference win percentage tiebreaker over them. The Cowboys are a half game back of the Packers and Bucs pending their respective results.

