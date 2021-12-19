NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 16

The NFC West has a big game remaining on Tuesday, but the division opened with the biggest upset of Week 15 and one of the bigger this year. The Lions welcomed the Cardinals to Ford Field and proceeded to thump them. The upset was surprising enough, but how Detroit handled Arizona was something to behold.

With the loss, Arizona now waits to see if the Rams beat the Seahawks later this week. That game got moved from Sunday because of COVID-19 cases in LA, although Seattle has more COVID-19 cases of their own coming in. If LA beats Seattle, they’ll pull into a first place tie. Arizona and LA split the season series, but the Cardinals have the better divisional record to claim that tiebreaker. Arizona can still clinch a playoff berth this week with a handful of scenarios.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. We’ll update the odds below once they are updated after Week 15.

Cardinals: TBD (was -700)

Rams: TBD (was +450)

49ers: TBD (was +10000)

