NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 16

The NFC North is officially a wrap and we have the first playoff team of the 2021 NFL season. The Packers held off a late Ravens comeback to win 31-30. In doing so, Green Bay clinched the NFC North title with an 11-3 record. They have the best record in the NFC, sitting a half game up on the Bucs and a game up on Dallas and Arizona. If the Bucs beat the Saints Sunday evening, the Packers would have the tiebreaker edge based on conference record.

They did not need any help this week thanks to Minnesota’s previous stumbles. Green Bay would have clinched the division with a Vikings loss as well. Minnesota plays the Bears on Monday Night Football and will look to hang around the wild card race with a win.

We can’t close without giving the Lions a shoutout. Detroit stunned the Cardinals on Sunday to secure their second win and hurt the Cardinals chances at the No. 1 seed.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds are coming out of Week 14 and headed toward Week 15.

NFC North