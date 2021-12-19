NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 16

The NFC South wrapped up play Sunday evening and we had a notable upset. The Saints went on the road and upset the Bucs, giving Tom Brady and company all sorts of problems. Tampa Bay is still on track to win the division, but they’ll have to wait another week and take a hit in their bid for the top seed in the NFC.

The Saints get a boost in their bid for a wild card berth. They improve to 7-7 and for at least a day will hold the seventh and final NFC playoff berth. The Vikings, Washington, and Eagles could all leap them pending Monday and Tuesday results.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds were coming into Week 14. We’ll provide new odds once they have been updated heading toward Week 15.

Bucs: TBD (Was -10000)

Saints: TBD (Was +5000)

Panthers: TBD (Was +25000)

Falcons: TBD (Was +25000

