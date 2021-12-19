NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 16

The AFC East has wrapped up its Week 15 slate and the top of the standings have tightened up. The Patriots opened the week for the division on Saturday and lost a bit of a stunner to the Colts in Indianapolis. The 27-17 loss wasn’t a stunning upset by any means, but it was a bit of a surprise. Jonathan Taylor built on his MVP-caliber season.

On Sunday, the Bills followed up by handling their business at home against the Panthers. They won 31-14 and have pulled to within a game of the Patriots in the division. New England won the first game between these two in Buffalo and they meet again this coming Sunday in Foxboro. The Patriots can clinch the division with a win.

The Dolphins beat the Jets in the early slate and kept their playoff hopes alive. Miami is on the outside looking in and a loss would have all but knocked them out of contention. They improved to 7-7 and remain a game out of the wild card spots.

