NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 16

The AFC North is either a super competitive division that is impressive, or a super competitive division that is a dumpster fire. It really seems to vary by week. Coming out of Week 15, we’ll have a new division leader and one game will separate first place from last place.

There was no divisional play, but we’ve seen some shuffling. The Ravens lost to the Packers in a game they played without Lamar Jackson. Tyler Huntley impressed but Baltimore came up short 31-30 on a late two-point attempt. With the loss Baltimore dropped to 8-6. Meanwhile, the Bengals won 15-10 in Denver to improve to 8-6 and suddenly find themselves in first place thanks to winning the first of two games against Baltimore.

The Steelers opened the day by beating the Titans at Heinz Field after a critical fourth down stop. Pittsburgh improved to 7-6-1 and now awaits the Browns on Monday to see how this division shakes out. If the Browns beat the Raiders, they move into first place. If the Browns lose, they drop to last place.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds are coming out of Week 14 and headed toward Week 15.

