NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 16

The AFC South wrapped up its Week 15 schedule of games in the 1 p.m. ET hour on Sunday and the division race has tightened up. The Colts beat the Patriots on Saturday and the Titans lost a close one to the Steelers on Sunday. Heading toward Week 16, Tennessee is 9-5 and Indianapolis is 8-6. The Titans swept the season series so they hold the divisional tiebreaker.

The division wrapped up with the Texans and Jaguars facing off in Jacksonville. It was the first game since Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired head coach Urban Meyer. If anybody was expecting the Jaguars to show some life following the firing, it didn’t quite pan out. They lost 30-16 and didn’t look impressive in most any capacity. That being said, they did get a huge benefit from the loss. The Lions beat the Cardinals and Jacksonville moved ahead of Detroit for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft order. That’s something!

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. We’ll update these odds once they arrived at the book following Week 15.

Titans: TBD (was -5000)

Colts: TBD (was +1600)

Texans: Off the board

Jaguars: Off the board

