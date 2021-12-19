Dolphins DE Christian Wilkins does ‘Hard Rock Hurdle’ after touchdown, adds worm [Video]

Everyone loves a big man touchdown. Everyone loves a big man celebration. Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins did both in today’s AFC East showdown against the New York Jets. Let’s check take a look.

As you can see, the Dolphins defensive lineman reveled in the opportunity to catch a one-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to pull his team ahead in Sunday’s divisional showdown. First, he jumps into the stands on Hard Rock Stadium and literally sinks in. We he gets out and back into the end zone, he breaks out a good, old fashioned worm for his “official” celebration.

The whole world needs to see Christian Wilkins hit the worm after catching a TD. What a gem. pic.twitter.com/nKAfhIbZ7F — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 19, 2021

What a gem indeed.

Wilkins has been known for his celebrations going all the way back to his days as a monster d-lineman for Clemson. Who could forget him hitting the splits following the 2017 College Football Playoff final?

Next time Christian Wilkins should bring this back pic.twitter.com/iL5Ch9yGZg — Mike Mulhern (@MikeyMuls) December 19, 2021

He’s also shown his leaping abilities earlier in the season.

the big man can do things pic.twitter.com/NbNnkjx0Yn — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 19, 2021

We’ll see if the big man has any more celebrations in store today.