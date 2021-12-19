 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins DE Christian Wilkins does ‘Hard Rock Hurdle’ after touchdown, adds worm [Video]

Dolphins DE Christian Wilkins had himself some fun after catching a touchdown on Sunday.

By Nick Simon Updated
Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) celebrates his touchdown against the New York Jets by doing the worm dance move in the endzone during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone loves a big man touchdown. Everyone loves a big man celebration. Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins did both in today’s AFC East showdown against the New York Jets. Let’s check take a look.

As you can see, the Dolphins defensive lineman reveled in the opportunity to catch a one-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to pull his team ahead in Sunday’s divisional showdown. First, he jumps into the stands on Hard Rock Stadium and literally sinks in. We he gets out and back into the end zone, he breaks out a good, old fashioned worm for his “official” celebration.

What a gem indeed.

Wilkins has been known for his celebrations going all the way back to his days as a monster d-lineman for Clemson. Who could forget him hitting the splits following the 2017 College Football Playoff final?

He’s also shown his leaping abilities earlier in the season.

We’ll see if the big man has any more celebrations in store today.

