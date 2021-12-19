Ravens go for two-point conversion late against Packers instead of kicking extra point, fail to convert in 31-30 loss

The Baltimore Ravens were able to match the Green Bay Packers score for score for much of the Week 15 game between the two teams, but John Harbaugh once again decided he would try to win the game in regulation instead of taking things to overtime. The Packers end up winning the game 31-30 and clinch the NFC North division. The Ravens are now out of the playoff picture in the AFC at the moment.

Ravens go for 2 and the lead... and don't get it!! #Packers pic.twitter.com/aKrq355AoR — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 20, 2021

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley put on an absolute show in relief of Lamar Jackson, totaling four touchdowns on the day. Ultimately, the Ravens quarterback wasn’t able to make the one play he absolutely needed to late in the fourth quarter.

This was the second time in the last three weeks Harbaugh went for a game-winning two-point conversion attempt instead of kicking an extra point. The Ravens failed to convert in a Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Harbaugh felt his banged-up secondary wouldn’t be able to make a stop in overtime. Of course, there was always a chance Aaron Rodgers and the Packers drove down the field for a game-winning field goal even if the Ravens did tie the game with a kick.