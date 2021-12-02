What channel is Cowboys vs. Saints on and what is game time for Week 13

The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints hope to bounce back from Thanksgiving day losses on Thursday night when the two squads face off. Dallas has seen its NFC East lead shrink to just two games, while New Orleans desperately needs a win to stay in the wildcard hunt.

The Cowboys appear to be fully healthy but will be without coach Mike McCarthy due to COVID. There’s also a chance the virus has spread through the team, so others could be affected. The statuses for Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott will be worth monitoring for fantasy managers ahead of kickoff.

The Saints should be getting Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara back, although the latter was still limited in practice. Taysom Hill is expected to start for New Orleans in relief of Trevor Siemian. The Saints do have the defense to slow down the Cowboys but the question is whether this offense can get out of its current funk.

Cowboys vs. Saints TV Info

Game date: Thursday, December 2nd

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network, FOX, Amazon Prime

The Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook and -195 on the moneyline. The Saints are +165 on the moneyline, with the total set at 47.5.