How to watch Cowboys vs. Saints on Week 13 TNF on TV, via live stream

The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints both suffered losses Thanksgiving day and will be hoping to recover when they meet each other Thursday night to begin Week 13. The Cowboys have seen their lead in the NFC East shrink slowly, while the Saints should have some of their top offensive weapons back for this game. Kickoff from Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints on Thursday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through Amazon Prime, the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to NFL Network.

If you don’t have a login to access Amazon Prime or NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cowboys vs. Saints

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Bally Sports app, Amazon Prime

Moneyline odds: Cowboys -195, Saints +165