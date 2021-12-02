Pro Bowl voting results: Jonathan Taylor remains top vote-getter head of Travis Kelce, Cooper Kupp

The NFL opens Week 13 on Thursday Night Football with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Dallas Cowboys, and we’re back with another round of Pro Bowl voting results. The NFL released new numbers and Thursday’s game will feature four leading vote-getters. The four players are all Cowboys, including running back Ezekiel Elliott, guard Zack Martin, center Tyler Biadasz, and cornerback Trevon Diggs. Saints tackle Terron Armstead is a leading vote-getter, but is not expected to play due to a knee injury.

Fans can vote on the Pro Bowl rosters until December 16th, and then initial rosters will be announced on Monday, December 20. The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor remains the leader in total votes, and has expanded his lead since the first results arrived on November 24. He had a 414-vote lead on Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and a 1,177-vote lead on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He now leads second place Kelce by 4,574 votes.

Here are the full voting results for projected starters heading into Week 13.