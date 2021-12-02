 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pro Bowl voting results: Jonathan Taylor remains top vote-getter head of Travis Kelce, Cooper Kupp

Prolific offensive names top the early Pro Bowl voting results.

By David Fucillo
Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The NFL opens Week 13 on Thursday Night Football with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Dallas Cowboys, and we’re back with another round of Pro Bowl voting results. The NFL released new numbers and Thursday’s game will feature four leading vote-getters. The four players are all Cowboys, including running back Ezekiel Elliott, guard Zack Martin, center Tyler Biadasz, and cornerback Trevon Diggs. Saints tackle Terron Armstead is a leading vote-getter, but is not expected to play due to a knee injury.

Fans can vote on the Pro Bowl rosters until December 16th, and then initial rosters will be announced on Monday, December 20. The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor remains the leader in total votes, and has expanded his lead since the first results arrived on November 24. He had a 414-vote lead on Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and a 1,177-vote lead on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He now leads second place Kelce by 4,574 votes.

Here are the full voting results for projected starters heading into Week 13.

2021 NFL Pro Bowl voting results, Dec 2

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES
POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES
QB AFC Josh Allen, Buffalo 60,443
QB NFC Tom Brady, Tampa Bay 71,126
RB AFC Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis 81,087
RB NFC Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas 54,228
FB AFC Patrick Ricard, Baltimore 47,131
FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 70,362
WR AFC Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati 65,532
WR NFC Cooper Kupp, L.A. Rams 80,673
TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City 79,910
TE NFC Kyle Pitts, Atlanta 63,948
T AFC Orlando Brown, Kansas City 26,780
T NFC Terron Armstead, New Orleans 44,135
G AFC Joel Bitonio, Cleveland 38,810
G NFC Zack Martin, Dallas 30,176
C AFC David Andrews, New England 39,504
C NFC Tyler Biadasz, Dallas 30,955
K AFC Justin Tucker, Baltimore 50,551
K NFC Younghoe Koo, Atlanta 26,995
RS AFC Ray-Ray McCloud, Pittsburgh 29,561
RS NFC DeAndre Carter, Washington 35,957
DE AFC Myles Garrett, Cleveland 76,064
DE NFC Nick Bosa, San Francisco 68,143
DT AFC Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee 58,868
DT NFC Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams 69,973
OLB AFC T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh 74,208
OLB NFC Haason Reddick, Carolina 40,225
ILB AFC Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas 36,034
ILB NFC Devin White, Tampa Bay 52,888
CB AFC J.C. Jackson, New England 58,166
CB NFC Trevon Diggs, Dallas 75,637
SS AFC Kareem Jackson, Denver 46,976
SS NFC Budda Baker, Arizona 41,404
FS AFC Kevin Byard, Tennessee 60,158
FS NFC Quandre Diggs, Seattle 35,907
P AFC Pressley Harvin, Pittsburgh 31,678
P NFC Michael Dickson, Seattle 45,239
ST AFC Ola Adeniyi, Tennessee 30,820
ST NFC Nick Bellore, Seattle 29,597
LS AFC Joe Cardona, New England 34,033
LS NFC Camaron Cheeseman, Washington 27,778

