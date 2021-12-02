Antonio Brown suspended three games for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status

Well, Antonio Brown’s chef was appears to have been telling the truth when he accused Brown of buying a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. After a review of the situation, the NFL has suspended Brown and safety Mike Edwards for three games without pay.

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have each been suspended without pay for the next three games for misrepresenting their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocol. They have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2021

Brown is dealing with an ankle injury which has persisted since Week 5 and the latest reports had him missing two more games as it is. But now we know he will be out at least three more games and won’t be eligible to return until Week 16 when the Buccaneers take on the Panthers.