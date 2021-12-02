 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Antonio Brown suspended three games for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status

Bucs WR suspended without pay for falsifying vaccination status.

By Chet Gresham
Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Well, Antonio Brown’s chef was appears to have been telling the truth when he accused Brown of buying a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. After a review of the situation, the NFL has suspended Brown and safety Mike Edwards for three games without pay.

Brown is dealing with an ankle injury which has persisted since Week 5 and the latest reports had him missing two more games as it is. But now we know he will be out at least three more games and won’t be eligible to return until Week 16 when the Buccaneers take on the Panthers.

