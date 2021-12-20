What channel is Raiders vs. Browns on and what is game time for Week 15

The Cleveland Browns will host the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend as the league gets into a short run of Saturday games to wind down the season. The game is, as of Thursday, going forward as planned despite a massive COVID outbreak running through the Browns’ locker room. It may force the Browns to roll with a team that looks a lot more like a practice squad, but, hey, that might actually give the struggling Raiders a shot.

The Browns are alive and well in the playoff chase, hot off a win over the Ravens in their last one. A win this week, combined with a Ravens loss, could push Cleveland to the top of the AFC North. However, they’ll have to do that with Nick Mullens at quarterback since Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum both tested positive for COVID this week and didn’t clear protocols. Expect lots of Nick Chubb in this one, since he is one of the few healthy regulars available for now.

Las Vegas is still, technically, alive in the AFC playoff race, in that they haven’t been eliminated, but having lost five of their last six, the Raiders aren’t exactly in a great spot. However, with the Browns roster hit hard by COVID, they might just pull it out this week.

Game TV Info

Game date: Monday, December 20th

Game time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

As you might have expected, the line for this one has been moving all over the place. The Browns opened as 6-point favorites, but oddsmakers have shifted to the Raiders at -1.5 as of game day. The point total is set at 40.5 with the over juiced to -115, down from 44 at opening. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.