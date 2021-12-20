What channel is Vikings vs. Bears on and what is game time for Week 15

NFL fans get a special treat in Week 15 with a doubleheader on Monday night, capped off with an NFC North showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. Though the Packers locked up the NFC North on Sunday with a win over the Ravens, the Vikings (and technically also the Bears) are still in play for a Wild Card spot in the 2021 NFL playoffs.

The Vikings have had their ups and downs this season, including Week 13’s loss to the Detroit Lions to hand them their first victory of the year. The defense has struggled in the 2021 season, allowing the third-most yards per game and eighth-most yards per game despite tying the Pittsburgh Steelers to lead the NFL with 41 sacks. Any defensive inadequacies have been made up for (mostly) by their slew of offensive playmakers, including Kirk Cousins, who has quietly had a very successful (and one of the most consistent) seasons among all NFL quarterbacks. Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson will be in tow, though veteran wideout Adam Thielen will be out with an ankle injury.

The Bears, on the other hand, have had more downs than ups, losing seven of their last eight games — their only victory since Week 5 being over the Detroit Lions, who, as noted earlier, somehow just managed a victory over the Vikings. Talk about a weird season. Justin Fields and the Bears have shown some fight though, including a particularly flashy performance on special teams, where WR Jakeem Grant showed out with a 97-yard punt return touchdown.

Game TV Info

Game date: Monday, December 20th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcast map

The Vikings are 6.5-point road favorites in this Monday Night Football contest with the point total installed at 45.5. Vikings moneyline odds sit at -305, while the Bears sit as +240 moneyline underdogs at home.