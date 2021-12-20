How to watch Raiders vs. Browns in Week 15 on NFL Network via live stream

The Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns will play their Week 15 game Monday instead of Saturday due to a COVID outbreak in Cleveland’s program. Kickoff from First Energy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 5:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are in the thick of a muddled AFC playoff race, and this result will likely all but eliminate one team from contention.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on Saturday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through Amazon Prime, the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to NFL Network.

If you don’t have a login to access NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Raiders vs. Browns

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NFL Network website or apps

Moneyline odds: Browns -155, Raiders +135