What channel Vikings vs. Bears on Monday Night Football is on, how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host Week 15’s NFC North contest on Monday Night Football, when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Chicago Bears. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Vikings have overcome some injury questions to remain in contention for a playoff spot. Kirk Cousins made some big plays in Week 14 in a pressure spot, and Justin Jefferson has become of the top receivers in the league. Dalvin Cook looked great after missing just one game with a shoulder issue, so the Vikings should have their best players available for Monday’s game.

The Bears were on the losing end of a surprisingly high-scoring game against the Packers in Week 14, although Chicago did get some big contributions from special teams it won’t be able to count on regularly. Matt Nagy’s job is on the line, and any progress he can show in the last four weeks will be important in his future. Justin Fields should be able to make plays against a soft Minnesota defense.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

Vikings vs. Bears

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Vikings -250, Bears +200