Pro Bowl voting results: Jonathan Taylor remains top vote-getter, fullback Kyle Juszczyk cracks top-five

Fan voting for Pro Bowl rosters has officially ended, and it’s Colts RB Jonathan Taylor who remained atop to lead the NFL with 265,370 fan votes. It was a tight race to the end, however, as Taylor, 49ers DE Nick Bosa and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce all finished within 2,830 votes of one another.

The most surprising climb in the final batch of votes was that of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who finished with the fourth-most fan votes, even ahead of superstars like Tom Brady, Davante Adams, Trevon Diggs, and Aaron Donald. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl every year since 2016, his final season with the Ravens. Juszczyk, affectionately known by fans as “Juice,” scored his second touchdown of the 2021 NFL season in Week 15 against the Falcons.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on NFL Network Wednesday, December 22nd during the Pro Bowl Special starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Here are the full fan voting results for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.