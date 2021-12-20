 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pro Bowl voting results: Jonathan Taylor remains top vote-getter, fullback Kyle Juszczyk cracks top-five

Jonathan Taylor still leads all NFL players in fan Pro Bowl votes, but there were some more surprising shifts that have two 49ers sitting in the top five.

By kate.magdziuk
Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Fan voting for Pro Bowl rosters has officially ended, and it’s Colts RB Jonathan Taylor who remained atop to lead the NFL with 265,370 fan votes. It was a tight race to the end, however, as Taylor, 49ers DE Nick Bosa and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce all finished within 2,830 votes of one another.

The most surprising climb in the final batch of votes was that of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who finished with the fourth-most fan votes, even ahead of superstars like Tom Brady, Davante Adams, Trevon Diggs, and Aaron Donald. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl every year since 2016, his final season with the Ravens. Juszczyk, affectionately known by fans as “Juice,” scored his second touchdown of the 2021 NFL season in Week 15 against the Falcons.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on NFL Network Wednesday, December 22nd during the Pro Bowl Special starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Here are the full fan voting results for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Pro Bowl voting results, 2021

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES
POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES
RB AFC Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis 265,370
DE NFC Nick Bosa, San Francisco 264,687
TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City 262,540
FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 244,714
CB NFC Trevon Diggs, Dallas 242,900
QB NFC Tom Brady, Tampa Bay 237,468
OLB AFC T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh 237,047
WR NFC Davante Adams, Green Bay 234,600
QB AFC Justin Herbert, L.A. Chargers 213,904
TE NFC George Kittle, San Francisco 208,193
WR AFC Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati 202,141
DE AFC Myles Garrett, Cleveland 201,096
FS AFC Kevin Byard, Tennessee 193,061
ILB NFC Micah Parsons, Dallas 189,899
K AFC Justin Tucker, Baltimore 186,812
DT NFC Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams 185,503
DT AFC Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee 173,029
SS AFC Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City 170,939
CB AFC J.C. Jackson, New England 162,263
RB NFC Dalvin Cook, Minnesota 156,503
FB AFC Patrick Ricard, Baltimore 142,032
OLB NFC Haason Reddick, Carolina 135,643
SS NFC Harrison Smith, Minnesota 134,321
P NFC Michael Dickson, Seattle 132,814
T NFC Trent Williams, San Francisco 131,096
C AFC Creed Humphrey, Kansas City 128,608
FS NFC Quandre Diggs, Seattle 123,574
G AFC Joel Bitonio, Cleveland 116,569
ILB AFC Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas 113,733
RS NFC DeAndre Carter, Washington 111,471
G NFC Zack Martin, Dallas 108,065
ST NFC Nick Bellore, Seattle 102,774
RS AFC Ray-Ray McCloud, Pittsburgh 98,525
C NFC Jason Kelce, Philadelphia 98,380
ST AFC Ola Adeniyi, Tennessee 98,287
P AFC Pressley Harvin, Pittsburgh 93,676
LS AFC Joe Cardona, New England 86,382
T AFC Rashawn Slater, L.A. Chargers 83,085
K NFC Younghoe Koo, Atlanta 80,713
LS NFC Camaron Cheeseman, Washington 72,416

More From DraftKings Nation