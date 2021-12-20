When are official 2022 Pro Bowl rosters announced

The NFL released the fan vote counts Monday morning, with Colts RB Jonathan Taylor leading the pack as the league’s leading rusher and fantasy football superstar in the 2021 season. Closely behind him in the count were 49ers DE Nick Bosa and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce — each with more than 260,000 fan votes.

Pro Bowl roster selections are decided based on fan votes, player votes and coach votes — each group counting for 1⁄ 3 of the final roster decision. This leaves the player and coach votes left to tally, which could cause some swings for those on the fringe. Teams with the most fan votes include the Chiefs, Cowboys, 49ers, Patriots and Packers, all hot teams with playmakers on both offense and defense.

2022 Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC will be announced on Wednesday, December 22nd on a special edition of NFL Total Access. The Pro Bowl special starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas this year at Allegiant Stadium, with kick off set at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 6th, 2022.