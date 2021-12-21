Washington vs. Eagles game time: When does NFC East matchup start, what channel is Week 15 game on

Welcome to Tuesday Night Football, or something like that. The Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Football Team in a game that was moved out of its Sunday slot and into Tuesday due to a COVID-19 pandemic for the Football Team. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday and the game will air on FOX in approximately 70% of the country.

Coming into Tuesday, Washington has 16 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list. That is down from recent days and they’ve gotten most of their defensive line back after a sizable portion was added to the COVID list. They could be without quarterback Taylor Heinicke, center Tyler Larsen, guard Brandon Scherff, free safety Kamren Curl, and cornerback Kendall Fuller. They’ll also be without JD McKissic and Curtis Samuel due to injury.

Both teams come into the game with a 6-7 record and sitting in the thick of the race for the final wild card berth. Washington lost to Dallas last week, but had previously won four straight games. The Eagles are 4-2 in their last six games to climb back into the chase. Philadelphia will have Jalen Hurts back in the lineup after he missed their last game in Week 13 with an ankle injury.

The Eagles are a 6.5-point favorite in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook. Total points is listed at 42.5. The Eagles are -275 on the moneyline while Washington is +220.

Game TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, December 21

Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map