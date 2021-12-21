Seahawks vs. Rams game time: When does NFC West matchup start, what channel is Week 15 game on

The Los Angeles Rams host the Seattle Seahawks in a key NFC West battle that was delayed due to COVID-19. The Seahawks and Rams were scheduled to face off on Sunday, but a COVID-19 outbreak in LA resulted in the game getting moved to Tuesday evening. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX in approximately 30% of the country.

The Rams currently have 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list after activating four on Monday. For Tuesday’s game, they could be without tight end Tyler Higbee, right tackle Rob Havenstein, edge rusher Von Miller, linebacker Try Reeder and strong safety Jordan Fuller. The Seahawks currently have seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Depending on Tuesday testing, they could be without wide receiver Tyler Lockett, running back Alex Collins, right tackle Brandon Shell, defensive end Kerry Hyder, and cornerback DJ Reed.

Seattle comes into the game with a 5-8 record and sitting in last place in the NFC West. If they win, they’ll be one game back in the wild card race. LA is 9-4 and can move into a tie for first with Arizona with a win. The Cardinals have the divisional record tiebreaker.

The Rams are a seven-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Total points is installed at 46.5 with the under priced to -115. The Rams are -305 to win while the Seahawks are +240.

Game TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, December 21

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map