NFL Pro Bowl rosters 2022: What names have leaked out for NFC, AFC squads

Pro Bowl names are dropping. We break down what we know ahead of Wednesday’s full roster reveal.

By David Fucillo
Team Irvin defensive tackle Aaron Donald #99 of the St. Louis Rams high-fives kids before the start of the 2015 Pro Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 25, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NFL will announce full Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday, December 22 at 8 p.m. ET. NFL Network will air the full roster reveal, but in the meantime some teams have started announcing their Pro Bowl players. Additionally, the NFL announced the “first five” players to make the roster.

On Monday, the NFL announced five names via billboards in Las Vegas. That group includes Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Rams DT Aaron Donald, Rams WR Cooper Kupp, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. The game is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which explains the billboard reveal.

Additionally, the Browns, Raiders, Vikings, and Bears all announced their 2022 Pro Bowlers. We’ll update as more names drop between now and 8 p.m. ET on Monday.

Browns

  • OG Joel Bitonio
  • RB Nick Chubb
  • DE Myles Garrett
  • OG Wyatt Teller
  • CB Denzel Ward

Raiders

  • P A.J. Cole
  • DE Maxx Crosby
  • LB Denzel Perryman

Vikings

  • RB Dalvin Cook
  • WR Justin Jefferson
  • S Harrison Smith

Bears

  • KR Jakeem Grant
  • DE Robert Quinn

