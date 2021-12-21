NFL Pro Bowl rosters 2022: What names have leaked out for NFC, AFC squads

The NFL will announce full Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday, December 22 at 8 p.m. ET. NFL Network will air the full roster reveal, but in the meantime some teams have started announcing their Pro Bowl players. Additionally, the NFL announced the “first five” players to make the roster.

On Monday, the NFL announced five names via billboards in Las Vegas. That group includes Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Rams DT Aaron Donald, Rams WR Cooper Kupp, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. The game is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which explains the billboard reveal.

Additionally, the Browns, Raiders, Vikings, and Bears all announced their 2022 Pro Bowlers. We’ll update as more names drop between now and 8 p.m. ET on Monday.

Browns

OG Joel Bitonio

RB Nick Chubb

DE Myles Garrett

OG Wyatt Teller

CB Denzel Ward

Raiders

P A.J. Cole

DE Maxx Crosby

LB Denzel Perryman

Vikings

RB Dalvin Cook

WR Justin Jefferson

S Harrison Smith

Bears