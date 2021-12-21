Darrell Henderson, Sony Michel to split carries Tuesday vs. Seahawks, per Sean McVay

According to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, both Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel will have a role out of the backfield in Tuesday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

For all the inquiring fantasy minds on Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel playing time for the Rams tonight, here’s Sean McVay: pic.twitter.com/lLmJv33u8i — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 21, 2021

McVay also says “the flow of the game” will dictate how each running back is used, which is one of the most dreaded terms for fantasy managers. This likely means a few big plays here and there can shift the entire mindset of who gets touches, and in turn, fantasy points.

In the previous meeting between the two teams, Henderson saw 17 carries while Michel had 11. Both running backs found the endzone and each had one reception. While this doesn’t mean the outcome for Tuesday’s game will be similar, it does show how both players can be effective in a timeshare situation.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are 7-point favorites in the contest. Both Henderson and Michel are +110 to score a touchdown at any point in the game.