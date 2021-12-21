Chiefs place WR Tyreek Hill on reserve/COVID list ahead of Week 16 game vs. Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the reserve/COVID list, endangering his status for the team’s Week 16 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With tight end Travis Kelce also on the list, there’s a chance the Chiefs could be without their two best offensive players in a crucial game for playoff positioning.

More COVID issues in KC, which is becoming this week’s hot spot.



Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, CB Rashad Fenton and TE Blake Bell are being placed on Reserve/COVID, sources tell @adamteicher and me.



Other players likely coming but as one source said, “it’s a mess.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

Hill has once again been a dominant receiver for the Chiefs, posting 1,178 yards and nine touchdown receptions through 15 weeks. The speedy wide receiver had a big opening week with 197 yards and a score, but did experience some down games before bouncing back with 186 yards and three touchdowns in Week 4. Hill then went nine games without topping 100 receiving yards before going for 148 yards and a touchdown in the 34-28 overtime win over the Chargers in Week 15.

If Hill is unable to play in Week 16, look for Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and Josh Gordon to take on bigger roles in Kansas City’s offense. Darrel Williams could also see more usage as a receiving back if Hill is out.