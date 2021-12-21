Packers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on reserve/COVID list ahead of Week 16 game vs. Browns

The Green Bay Packers have put wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/COVID list, putting his status for the team’s Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns in question. Valdes-Scantling had a big game in Week 15 after returning from some nagging injuries, so this is a tough blow for the receiver.

The #Packers have placed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) December 21, 2021

Fantasy managers who were looking at Valdes-Scantling as a strong waiver wire pickup may want to turn elsewhere, although the receiver could still have a shot at playing if he is vaccinated and can produce negative test results. If Valdes-Scantling is ruled out, look for Allen Lazard to see an expanded role as the team’s No. 2 receiver. Running back Aaron Jones could also see the field in more of a receiving role if Valdes-Scantling is out.

The Packers have already clinched the NFC North division and a playoff spot, but would like to secure the conference’s lone bye. The easiest way to do that is to keep winning games.