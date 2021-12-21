 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Packers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on reserve/COVID list ahead of Week 16 game vs. Browns

Green Bay’s speedy receiver lands on the virus list.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens
Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Green Bay Packers reaches toward the goal line and scores a receiving touchdown against Robert Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have put wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/COVID list, putting his status for the team’s Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns in question. Valdes-Scantling had a big game in Week 15 after returning from some nagging injuries, so this is a tough blow for the receiver.

Fantasy managers who were looking at Valdes-Scantling as a strong waiver wire pickup may want to turn elsewhere, although the receiver could still have a shot at playing if he is vaccinated and can produce negative test results. If Valdes-Scantling is ruled out, look for Allen Lazard to see an expanded role as the team’s No. 2 receiver. Running back Aaron Jones could also see the field in more of a receiving role if Valdes-Scantling is out.

The Packers have already clinched the NFC North division and a playoff spot, but would like to secure the conference’s lone bye. The easiest way to do that is to keep winning games.

More From DraftKings Nation