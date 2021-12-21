Bills place WR Cole Beasley on reserve/COVID list, out for Week 16 vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills will be without wide receiver Cole Beasley for the team’s monumental Week 16 game against the New England Patriots after Beasley was placed on the reserve/COVID list. As an unvaccinated player, Beasley is automatically out 10 days.

Bills’ WR Cole Beasley has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

Beasley hasn’t been as prominent this season for the Bills, who have slid to the middle of the AFC after a hot start. The wide receiver has seen Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis jump ahead of him in the depth chart this year, which has limited his production. Beasley has 640 yards and a touchdown so far this season, after putting up 967 yards and four scores a year ago.

Isaiah McKenzie is most likely to benefit from Beasley’s absence, as it means the receiver will see more of the field. Davis, who is a rising receiver and one of this week’s top waiver wire adds, will likely take on a bigger role. If Sanders cannot play, look for Davis and Stefon Diggs to lead the Buffalo receiving group.