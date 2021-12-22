What time are official 2022 Pro Bowl rosters announced on Wednesday

The results of the fan votes are in, and it should be no surprise that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (aka 2021’s league-winner for you fantasy football fans) finished as the top vote-getter for the year. The second-year running back has dominated throughout the season, with eight games of 100 or more rushing yards and five games this season with multiple touchdowns scored. After an 0-3 start to the season, the Colts have bounced back in a strong way, currently in play for a Wild Card spot while remaining one game behind the Titans to win the AFC South.

Taylor will undoubtedly make the final roster for the 2022 Pro Bowl, but you can learn which other 87 players made the cut during the Pro Bowl special on NFL Network this Wednesday.

2022 Pro Bowl roster announcements

Date: Wednesday, December 22nd

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network