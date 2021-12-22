NFL announces 2022 Pro Bowl rosters

The Pro Bowl is back after a year’s hiatus. The NFL’s All Star Game was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Omicron variant has resulted in a surge during the holiday season, the plan remains for the Pro Bowl to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC.

The NFL announced the full list of rosters on Wednesday, December 22. If the Pro Bowl does happen in February, we can guarantee these rosters will change. The two teams playing in the Super Bowl on February 13 will not send players to Las Vegas the weekend prior. Additionally, injured players and other players will decide not to play in the game. All of those players will be replaced by Pro Bowl alternates.

But for now, here’s the full list of starters as voted on by fans, players, and coaches. Some will earn contract bonuses, others will get to enjoy the accolades. There are surprises, snubs, and plenty more. The Colts led the way with seven Pro Bowl selections and this year’s squad features four rookies: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, Chargers OT Rashawn Slater, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons, and Falcons TE Kyle Pitts.

Here are your full rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

AFC roster

Quarterback (3)

Running back (3)

Wide receiver (4)

Tyreek Hill﻿, Kansas City Chiefs*

Ja’Marr Chase﻿, Cincinnati Bengals*

Stefon Diggs﻿, Buffalo Bills

Keenan Allen﻿, Los Angeles Chargers

Tight end (2)

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens*

Travis Kelce﻿, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive tackle (3)

Rashawn Slater﻿, Los Angeles Chargers*

Orlando Brown﻿, Kansas City Chiefs*

Dion Dawkins﻿, Buffalo Bills

Offensive guard (3)

Quenton Nelson﻿, Indianapolis Colts*

Joel Bitonio﻿, Cleveland Browns*

Wyatt Teller﻿, Cleveland Browns

Center (2)

Corey Linsley﻿, Los Angeles Chargers*

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

Fullback (1)

Patrick Ricard﻿, Baltimore Raves

*Denotes starter

Defensive end (3)

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby﻿, Las Vegas Raiders*

Trey Hendrickson﻿, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen (3)

DeForest Buckner﻿, Indianapolis Colts*

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*

Cameron Heyward﻿, Pittsburgh Steelers

Outside linebacker (3)

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Joey Bosa﻿, Los Angeles Chargers*

Matt Judon﻿, New England Patriots

Cornerback (4)

J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots*

Xavien Howard﻿, Miami Dolphins*

Denzel Ward﻿, Cleveland Browns

Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

Free safety (1)

Kevin Byard﻿, Tennessee Titans*

Strong safety (2)

Derwin James﻿, Los Angeles Chargers*

Tyrann Mathieu﻿, Kansas City Chiefs

*Denotes starter

Long snapper (1)

Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts*

Punter (1)

A.J. Cole﻿, Las Vegas Raiders*

Placekicker (1)

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Return specialist (1)

Devin Duvernay﻿, Baltimore Ravens

Special teamer (1)

Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

NFC roster

Quarterback (3)

Running back (3)

Dalvin Cook﻿, Minnesota Vikings*

James Conner﻿, Arizona Cardinals

Alvin Kamara﻿, New Orleans Saints

Wide receiver (4)

Cooper Kupp﻿, Los Angeles Rams*

Davante Adams﻿, Green Bay Packers*

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Deebo Samuel﻿, San Francisco 49ers

Tight end (2)

George Kittle﻿, San Francisco 49ers*

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Offensive tackle (3)

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Tristan Wirfs﻿, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Tyron Smith﻿, Dallas Cowboys

Offensive guard (3)

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Brandon Scherff﻿, Washington Football Team*

Ali Marpet﻿, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Center (2)

Jason Kelce﻿, Philadelphia Eagles*

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk﻿, San Francisco 49ers*

Defensive end (3)

Nick Bosa﻿, San Francisco 49ers*

Brian Burns﻿, Carolina Panthers*

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Interior linemen (3)

Aaron Donald﻿, Los Angeles Rams*

Jonathan Allen﻿, Washington Football Team*

Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers

Outside linebacker (3)

Chandler Jones﻿, Arizona Cardinals*

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears*

Shaquil Barrett﻿, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cornerback (4)

Trevon Diggs , Dallas Cowboys*

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams*

Darius Slay﻿, Philadelphia Eagles

Marshon Lattimore﻿, New Orleans Saints

Free safety (1)

Quandre Diggs﻿, Seattle Seahawks*

Strong safety (2)

Budda Baker﻿, Arizona Cardinals*

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Long snapper (1)

Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons*

Punter (1)

Bryan Anger﻿, Dallas Cowboys*

Placekicker (1)

Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams*

Return specialist (1)

Jakeem Grant﻿, Chicago Bears*

Special teamer (1)