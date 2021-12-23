NFL weather forecast for Week 16 Thursday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The San Francisco 49ers leave sunny California and head east to Nashville, Tennessee to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 16’s Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 23rd with the game airing on NFL Network.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for 49ers vs. Titans on Week 16 TNF

Forecast

The weather for the game should be fairly clear, if not just a little chilly. Nashville has a high of 59 and a low of 46 for Thursday. It may be partly cloudy at times, but there is a 0% chance of precipitation for most of the night so we shouldn’t see rain be a factor. Wind will be between nine and 13 mph throughout game time.

Fantasy/betting implications

When it comes to the impact that the weather may have on the game, I’m not predicting a lot. Deep passes may be affected, but neither quarterback has been throwing many of those recently. The strengths of these offenses have been their versatility and their grinding out drives through runs and short to intermediate passes. If anything, it could affect the kicking angle, but the gusts still shouldn’t be that bad even in that respect.