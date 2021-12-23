What channel is 49ers vs. Titans on and what is game time for Week 16

The San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans look to keep their respective playoff pushes going when the teams square off Thursday night to kick off Week 16. Both teams are dealing with injuries to their lead running backs, as Elijah Mitchell and Derrick Henry are out for this contest.

The 49ers have won five of their last six games and are not a team to mess with in the playoffs. San Francisco’s defense is starting to get back to its usual elite levels, while George Kittle and Deebo Samuel have made the offense dynamic. Jimmy Garopppolo has managed games well, and Kyle Shanahan is always a positive as a coach. This team will make a lot of other contenders nervous.

The Titans have admirably held on despite injuries to some of their top players. Ryan Tannehill and this defense has won some big games, and now Tennessee is getting some big names back. With Julio Jones and A.J. Brown set to take the field, can the Titans create some big plays offensively and take another step towards securing a playoff spot in a wild AFC?

49ers vs. Titans: TV info

Game date: Thursday, December 23rd

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network, FOX

The 49ers are 3.5-point road favorites over the Titans in Week 16. The point total is installed at 44.5, with the under juiced to -115. The 49ers moneyline odds sit at -170, while the Titans are at +150 to win as the home team.