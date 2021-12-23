Pro Bowl rosters 2022: Who was snubbed on this year’s All Star squads

On Wednesday night, the rosters for the Pro Bowl teams were announced. The Pro Bowl acts as the All-Star game for the NFL and is played in between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. Keep in mind that the rosters will also have reserves for those players whose teams appear in the Super Bowl in February. This season’s Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 6th, 2022 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Find the full rosters here for the 2022 Pro Bowl!

Each year it seems that someone gets snubbed, so who is missing from the Pro Bowl in 2022 that should be there?

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Sure, Allen isn’t having the season we thought he would have, but he is still having a solid year. He has played in 14 games and he has 3,734 passing yards with 31 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He adds 631 rushing yards and eight more touchdowns on the ground. Lamar Jackson got the third AFC quarterback spot and I think Allen could have made a case for it to be him.

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Johnson has a case to be in instead of Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Johnson has played in one fewer game than Diggs and he has four more receptions and 21 more receiving yards with two fewer touchdowns. Yes, I understand how important two touchdowns are, but I still think that Johnson has done more with less this season and he has been more impressive.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

You can’t take anything away from what Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are doing this year, but we are putting too much weight on rushing quarterbacks. Yes, Kyler Murray has a bunch of extra yards on the ground, but Stafford is with a new team and has been balling this year. He has the third-most passing yards in the NFL and he has 35 touchdowns to only 10 interceptions. Murray has also played in three fewer games than Stafford and I think Stafford should have been in for what he has done for the Rams this year.

Ezekiel Elliot, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Zeke hasn’t been himself this year, but he is still having a more impactful year than Alvin Kamara, even if you include the receiving stats. Combining both rushing and receiving, Zeke has 111 more total yards and he has two more total touchdowns than Kamara. Heck, Zeke even has six more receptions than Kamara does and I think he should have gotten the nod instead of Kamara.

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Detroit Lions

Oruwariye must have been hurt from the fan support part of the voting, no offense Lions fans, but that is the only thing I can come up with. When looking at Darius Slay, Oruwariye has seven more tackles, three more interceptions and two more passes defenses. Even if you look at Marshon Lattimore, Oruwariye trails him by five solo tackles and seven passes defensed but leads Lattimore with four more interceptions. Snub indeed.