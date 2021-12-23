Who won the Titans-49ers game on Thursday Night Football

The Tennessee Titans hosted the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football to open Week 16, and it turned into the A.J. Brown show. The receiver returned from a chest injury that cost him three games and thoroughly dominated in the second half. He finished the game with 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown as the 49ers simply did not have an answer for him.

Tennessee won a wild one, kicking a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds to secure a huge 20-17 win. The 49ers dominated much of the first half. They drove down the field with ease on their first drive to take a 7-0 lead. Penalties and bad Jimmy Garoppolo decisions cost them and they could only manage a 10-0 lead at halftime.

After the Titans kicked a field goal on their first drive of the second half, Garoppolo threw a pick on his first pass of the third quarter. That set up Tennessee with a short field and they converted a D’Onta Foreman rushing score. They added another score to A.J. Brown in the fourth quarter and looked like they were ready to put the 49ers away.

However, San Francisco showed a little bit of life late in the fourth quarter. Deebo Samuel converted a 56-yard catch-and-run that set up first and goal and the 49ers were able to tie it. However, Ryan Tannehill had a huge scramble to set up Randy Bullock’s game-winning field goal.

With the win, Tennessee improves to 10-5 and can clinch the AFC South on Saturday if the Cardinals beat the Colts. If Indianapolis wins, the Titans can clinch a playoff berth with various bits of help on Sunday.

The 49ers drop to 8-7 and are in the midst of a chaotic NFC wild card race. They are in sixth place and a half game up on the Vikings, Eagles, and Saints. With Washington and the Falcons both sitting at 6-8, the NFC wild card picture could get incredibly muddy heading into Week 17.