Breaking down NFL weather for Week 16, what it means for fantasy and betting

In the Week 16 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

Browns at Packers

We still haven’t had a truly frozen tundr kind of game this season, but this one will be below freezing with temperatures around 30 degrees. Wind will be around 10 mph, so wind chills will sink even lower. There is a slight chance of precipitation, but nothing that would cause any problems.

Bears at Seahawks

There’s a 60 percent chance for ran and snow with the temperatures falling below freezing for this matchup. Wind will be around 9 mph, but if that precipitation become heavy, this could turn into a sloppy game.

Better weather games

Colts at Cardinals

There is actually a chance of rain in Arizona, but just a 35% chance with temperatures in the high 50s and wind around 3 mph. No worries here.

Giants at Eagles

Wind is the only worry for this game, as its projected to be around 12 mph. As it is, that’s not that problematic, especially with temperatures in the high 40s and no rain.

Buccaneers at Panthers

Perfect weather for this one, as temperatures will be in the high 60s, skies will be clear and wins around 5 mph.

Jaguars at Jets

Clear skies and temperatures in the high 40s aren’t worrisome, but wind is projected at 16 mph. If that moves up between now and then, it could impact offenses.

Chargers at Texans

This game also has 16 mph winds in the forecast, with highs around 80 degrees and clear skies.

Bills at Patriots

Temperatures will be above freezing at around 40 degrees. No rain and winds around 10 mph. Weather shouldn’t be a problem in this highly anticipated game.

Ravens at Bengals

Very nice weather for this big AFC North matchup, as temperatures will be around 50 degrees, skies will be clear and wind will be slight.

Home sweet dome

Lions at Falcons

Rams at Vikings

Broncos at Raiders

Washington at Cowboys

Dolphins at Saints