Who is playing on Christmas Day in the NFL?

There are two games NFL games to be played this Christmas, with both taking place in the afternoon and evening so you and your loved ones can gather around the fireplace and start firing on first half unders. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

The Cleveland Browns take on the Green Bay Packers on December 25th at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox, the NFL Network, as well as Amazon. That will be followed by an 8:15 p.m. kickoff between the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals, which will only be shown on NFL Network. If you don’t have NFL Network or a cable login to access a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

As of now both Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry will be a go for the Browns having come off the Covid-19 list on Friday, and Aaron Rodgers appears to be a go as well for the Packers.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are listed as 7.5-point favorites, with the total set at 46.5. For the late game, the Cardinals are the 2-point chalk over the Colts, with an over/under of 49.