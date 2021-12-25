What channel is Browns vs. Packers on and what is game time for Week 16 Saturday matchup

The Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns will kick off a Christmas Day doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in a game that is set to start at 4:30 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field.

At 11-3, Green Bay has the best record in the NFL and is in a good position to lock down the No. 1 seed in the NFC to earn a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The Packers will go for their fourth consecutive victory in what has been another excellent season for Aaron Rodgers.

Cleveland will look to get to a winning record as the Browns will enter at 7-7 after a brutal loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at home last week. Cleveland has a short week as they were forced to play on Monday due to COVID issues and have to get ready to play on a Saturday, so that could be tough to overcome.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 25th

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, NFL Network

Broadcast map

Green Bay is a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -350 moneyline odds, making Cleveland a +270 underdog. The point total is set at 46.