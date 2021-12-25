 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Colts vs. Cardinals on and what is game time for Week 16 Christmas game

The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals face off in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Erik Buchinger
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas night after one of the worst losses of the 2021 season.

Arizona went into last weekend’s NFL slate tied for the best record in the league, and they were unable to overcome an early deficit in a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions on the road. The Cardinals have now lost two games in a row after a 10-2 start, so they need to get back on track with three games left in the regular season.

Indianapolis won consecutive games and has an extra day of rest since they played on Saturday last weekend with a 10-point home win over the New England Patriots. The Colts have played well with five wins over their final six games, and they are a game out of the top spot in the AFC South.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 25th
Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: NFL Network
Broadcast map

Arizona is a 1-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 moneyline odds, making Indianapolis a +100 underdog. The over/under is set at 48.5.

