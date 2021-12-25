How to watch Browns vs. Packers Week 16 Saturday game on TV, via live stream

The Green Bay Packers host the Cleveland Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Christmas Day. The Packers are coming off a 31-30 win over the Browns’ division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in Week 15. The Browns had a chance to overtake Baltimore for first place in the AFC North but faltered down the stretch against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on Saturday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app, NFL.com/watch, NFL Network App, FOX apps on smartphones and tablets or on Amazon Prime. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to NFL Network.

If you don’t have a login to access NFL Network or FOX for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Browns vs. Packers

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Bally Sports App, NFL Network

Moneyline odds: TEAM -XXX, TEAM +XXX