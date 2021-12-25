 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Colts vs. Cardinals on Week 16 Saturday game on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Week 16 2021 NFL Saturday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals on TV and via live stream.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks for a receiver during a regular season NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions on December 19, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts head out to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Christmas night. The Colts played last Saturday against the New England Patriots, winning 27-17. The Cardinals lost their second straight game, an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions 30-12 on the road.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app, NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to NFL Network.

If you don’t have a login to access NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Colts vs. Cardinals

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
Live stream link: NFL Network app
Moneyline odds: IND +100, ARI -120

