How to watch Colts vs. Cardinals on Week 16 Saturday game on TV, via live stream

The Indianapolis Colts head out to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Christmas night. The Colts played last Saturday against the New England Patriots, winning 27-17. The Cardinals lost their second straight game, an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions 30-12 on the road.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app, NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to NFL Network.

If you don’t have a login to access NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Colts vs. Cardinals

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NFL Network app

Moneyline odds: IND +100, ARI -120