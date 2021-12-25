NFL weather forecast for Week 16 Browns-Packers Christmas matchup, what it means for fantasy and betting

The first of two Christmas Day NFL games will take place from Lambeau Field when the Cleveland Browns head on the road for a matchup with the Green Bay Packers at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Browns vs. Packers on Christmas

Forecast

Saturday’s game will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds with the temperature expected to be around 33 degrees. There is an 11% chance of precipitation with winds at 5-10 miles per hour. As great as it would be to sit around and watch a snowy Lambeau Field on Christmas Day, unfortunately that doesn’t appear to be the case on Saturday.

Fantasy/betting implications

If the weather report is accurate, nothing should be impacted from a fantasy football or betting perspective. There isn’t a high enough chance of precipitation or a wind threat that will be a factor.