Marcedes Lewis has grinch cleats for Christmas Day pre-game warmups

Merry Christmas to everyone, even the Grinches out there. That includes Marcedes Lewis! The Green Bay Packers tight end posted a photo on Twitter on Christmas Eve with his pre-game cleat plans for Saturday’s Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Browns and they’re pretty great. He’s got some furry Grinch cleats!

Lewis won’t be able to wear these during the game, but hopefully they are prominently featured as he prepares for the game. The Packers will be looking to give the Browns a lump of coal for Christmas this year. Green Bay has locked up a playoff berth while Cleveland is battling for the AFC North title. They’re in last place in the division, but only a game back of first place Cincinnati. A loss would effectively end their division title hopes and be a significant blow to their wild card hopes.