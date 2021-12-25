Aaron Rodgers sets Packers franchise record for all-time TD passes, adds another milestone with Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers set the franchise record for most touchdown passes of all time, passing former teammate and longtime Packers QB Brett Favre. Rodgers had tied Favre’s mark of 442 touchdown passes with the Packers, and broke it on Christmas Day with a touchdown toss to Allen Lazard. Take a look.

Lazard made a great effort to dive for the pylon to ensure the Packers scored. The fourth-year receiver is in the No. 2 role Saturday with Marquez Valdes-Scantling out due to COVID-19.

Rodgers is also second for most touchdown passes with one team, behind only Tom Brady. The longtime Green Bay quarterback had some tension with the team in the offseason but ultimately did return to lead what looks to be another successful campaign in Green Bay.

Rodgers added another record when he found Davante Adams for a score to extend Green Bay’s lead over the Browns. Rodgers and Adams became the most productive touchdown duo in franchise history.

1️⃣2️⃣ to 1️⃣7️⃣ for the 6️⃣6️⃣th time! @AaronRodgers12 & @tae15adams are now the most productive TD duo in #Packers history, surpassing Rodgers & Jordy Nelson. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/VkZfySWRo3 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 25, 2021

The Packers have already clinched the NFC North this year and are in the driver’s seat for the conference’s top seed.