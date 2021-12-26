What channel is Lions vs. Falcons on and what is game time for Week 16

The Detroit Lions are coming off one of the most stunning upsets of the NFL season, and they will head on the road for a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Detroit shocked the league by beating the Arizona Cardinals with ease last week in a game between the team with the worst record and one that was tied for the top record in the NFL. The Lions could be without Jared Goff in this matchup as he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Atlanta did not play well in a 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week to drop to 6-8 on the season. The Falcons have been slightly better in a yards per play basis than the Lions this season, and they will certainly have the quarterback advantage especially if it’s Matt Ryan against Tim Boyle.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Atlanta is a 6-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -250 moneyline odds, making Detroit a +200 underdog. The over/under is set at 43.