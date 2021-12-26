What channel is Ravens vs. Bengals on and what is game time for Week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will get together in a matchup that will be significant in deciding who will win the AFC North as both teams are at 8-6 at the top of the division.

Cincinnati snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Denver Broncos 15-10 last weekend, and the Bengals rank right in the middle of the pack on both sides of the ball in terms of yards per play. Joe Mixon has rushed for more than 1,000 yards, and Ja’Marr Chase has gone for more than 1,000 receiving yards this season.

Baltimore came a two-point conversion away from potentially knocking off the Green Bay Packers last week without Lamar Jackson. Be sure to check the injury reports to see whether he will be healthy enough to be back on the field as he recovers from an ankle injury, but backup Tyler Huntley has been solid when he’s gotten opportunities this year.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -155 moneyline odds, making Baltimore a +135 underdog. The point total is set at 45.5.