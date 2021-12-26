What channel is Rams vs. Vikings on and what is game time for Week 16

The Los Angeles Rams will look to remain in contention for the top spot in the NFC, while the Minnesota Vikings should be desperate for a victory as they contend for a slot in the postseason.

The Rams are on a short week as they were forced to play on Tuesday when they defeated the Seattle Seahawks 20-10. Los Angeles will go for their fourth consecutive victory, and they are one game behind the Green Bay Packers for the best record in the NFC.

Minnesota improved to .500 after winning consecutive games, and the Vikings are coming off a 17-9 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday night. With the number of NFC teams around the same record, Minnesota is getting close to must-win territory especially with a road game against the Packers coming up next week.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -155 moneyline odds, making Minnesota a +135 underdog. The total is set at 49.5.